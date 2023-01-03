Mother Charged In Son’s Drowning

MARIETTA – Police in Lancaster County have filed charges against a woman after a lengthy investigation into the drowning of her 5-year-old son. The incident occurred on August 29, 2021 along the Susquehanna River in Conoy Township. 29-year-old Autumn Vossler was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of involuntary manslaughter after police learned that she failed to supervise her children who were near the river. Vossler is currently incarcerated in Centre County on unrelated charges and will be arraigned on new charges. Susquehanna Regional Police along with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Potter County, and Lancaster County Children and Youth assisted in the investigation.