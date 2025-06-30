“Morgan Rose’s Law” Advances In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Legislation known as “Morgan Rose’s Law” to improve how deaths caused by Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy or SUDEP are identified and reported has passed the PA House. Bill co-sponsor, Northampton County Rep. Ann Flood lost a daughter to SUDEP along with Colleen and John Hosbach, whose daughter, Morgan Rose, died from SUDEP in 2022 at age 23. SUDEP is a rare, but fatal complication of epilepsy, often occurring at night or during sleep. While its exact cause remains unknown, researchers believe it may involve interruptions in breathing, heart rhythm or brain stem function. The bill would require coroners in PA to evaluate autopsy findings for SUDEP in cases involving a history or indication of epilepsy or seizures. This enhanced reporting is intended to help families better understand the cause of death and contribute to ongoing research into SUDEP risk factors. The measure now heads to the state Senate.