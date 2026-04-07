More Subsidized Child Care For PA Families

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be forthcoming from Dauphin County Rep. Justin Fleming to make PA’s subsidized child care and Pre-K programs available to more families in the state. Pre-K Counts provides free preschool for children aged 3 to 5 who live in households earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level. Child Care Works is PA’s subsidized child care program that helps families earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level pay for child care. Fleming will be introducing legislation in the near future to lessen this burden by increasing family eligibility for both state-funded early learning programs up to 400% of the federal poverty level.