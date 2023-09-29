More Regulations For PA Pools

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee has approved legislation that would require further regulations on public swimming pools and splash pads in the Keystone State. House Bill 1565 would replace the current one-time $10 fee for pool permits with a recurring annual fee of at least $100. Warren County Rep. Kathy Rapp, the GOP Chair of the Committee, said many public pools are already struggling to stay afloat financially. The bill not only raises their fees tenfold, but also gives the Department of Health the power to raise these fees even further, and with no cap. Bill supporters say existing regulations for public swimming and bathing places in PA have not been substantially updated since the 1970’s and need to be updated. House Bill 1565 was reported out of the House Health Committee with a 14-11 vote along party lines. It now heads to the full state House for consideration.