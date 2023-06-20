More Protection Proposed After Data Breaches

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation is being introduced to strengthen notification requirements for data breaches and provide affected citizens with free credit reports and monitoring. Senate Bill 824 requires businesses and organizations to notify the Attorney General when a data breach impacts over 500 individuals. Those affected will be offered access to a free credit report once a month for six months and credit monitoring services for one year. Republican Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks and Montgomery Counties says cyber crime is always evolving, but state law has not kept up to protect victims. She adds the bill will help families monitor and recover in the event of a data breach, helping to secure their finances and peace of mind Democrat Philadelphia County Sen. Jimmy Dillon says their bill ensures accountability for financial institutions, health care providers, and retailers by requiring them to cover the costs of credit report access and monitoring services. The bill now goes to the PA Senate Communications and Technology Committee for consideration.