More PA Money Match Checks In The Mail

HARRISBURG – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the second round of PA Money Match checks, totaling $9.2 million, have been sent to many Pennsylvanians. PA Money Match is a program that allows the state Treasury to return certain unclaimed property to rightful owners automatically. It was approved unanimously by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor last year. PA Money Match does not apply to claims for properties valued above $500 or those that have multiple owners or other complexities. Those claimants will still need to file a claim and provide any required documentation. Anyone can search online for unclaimed property in PA at the website: patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.