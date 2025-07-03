More PA Law Enforcement Get Body Cameras

HARRISBURG – More law enforcement personnel in PA will be able to use body-worn cameras under a measure approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 520 authorizes the use of body cameras by special agents with the PA Attorney General’s Office, rangers with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and officers and deputies with the PA Game and the Fish and Boat Commissions. The bill also consolidates and modernizes the legal framework for body camera use by updating the definition of “law enforcement officer” under the Wiretap Act, aligning policies across agencies and repealing outdated provisions. This ensures consistency in how body camera footage is recorded and managed, regardless of the department using it. The bill now goes to the state House.