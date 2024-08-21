More PA Counties Added To Debby Disaster Declaration

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro amended the August 9th proclamation of disaster emergency to add seven counties to include Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, and York as ongoing assessments show significant damages due to catastrophic flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby. The amendment places a total of 28 counties under the proclamation, originally issued for Adams, Bedford, Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming. The proclamation makes $5 million of state funds immediately available to assist with immediate response and recovery. Teams from the PA Emergency Management Agency or PEMA are working with federal and municipal partners to complete joint preliminary damage assessments to determine if PA meets the requirements for federal disaster assistance. PEMA encourages anyone who sustained damages from Debby to contact their municipal or county emergency management office to report it as soon as possible. Any disaster survivors across PA in need of recovery assistance should contact the PA Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of local, state, and national volunteer organizations providing aid during disaster recovery, including clean up assistance. They have established a Debby-specific website and crisis hotline at 1-844-965-1386.