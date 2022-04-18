More Opportunities For Barbers/Cosmetologists In PA

HARRISBURG – Two bills that expand career training opportunities for cosmetology and barber students in PA has been approved by the PA Senate Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee. Senate Bills 1196 and 1197 amend the Barbers’ License Law and the Cosmetology Law, respectively, to allow enrolled students to earn course credit and gain experience working in local salons and barber shops. To qualify, the student must be supervised by a licensed professional and inform the client they are a student. Supporters call the bills a great opportunity for students, career technology centers, and salon and barber shop owners. The bills now go to the full Senate.