More On Fatal Lancaster County Pedestrian Accident

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police released more information regarding a fatal pedestrian accident in Lancaster County. Authorities responded yesterday at 6:46 p.m. to the 3500 block of Mount Joy Road for a person struck. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male from York, deceased after being struck by a vehicle. Other vehicles and drivers involved in the incident remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. During the preliminary investigation, the male victim was discovered to be wearing dark clothing and appeared to be laying on the eastbound traffic lane when he was struck. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481. The identity of the person struck will be released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office when next of kin are notified.