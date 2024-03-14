More Lawmakers Speak Out About Drag Queen Story Hour

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County Reps. David Zimmerman, Keith Greiner, and Tom Jones are speaking out against a drag queen story hour being held at Lancaster Public Library. In a statement, they said, “As state representatives in Lancaster County, we are strongly opposed to the Lancaster Public Library using taxpayer dollars to sexualize our young children by bringing in drag queen story hour. This is a totally political and immoral use of our money. We need to protect our children! We find it appalling that something as innocent as a child’s story hour is being overtaken by a group of individuals trying to push a radical and dangerous political agenda to hypersexualize children.” The lawmakers encouraged the public to tell the Lancaster Public Library that drag queen story hour is not welcome in our community.

