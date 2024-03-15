More Lawmakers Critical Of Drag Queen Story Hour In Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY – More Lancaster County lawmakers are speaking out against the Lancaster Public Library hosting a drag queen story hour. Reps. David Zimmerman, Keith Greiner, and Tom Jones issued a statement saying, “As state representatives in Lancaster County, we are strongly opposed to the Lancaster Public Library using taxpayer dollars to sexualize our young children by bringing in drag queen story hour. This is a totally political and immoral use of our money. We need to protect our children! We find it appalling that something as innocent as a child’s story hour is being overtaken by a group of individuals trying to push a radical and dangerous political agenda to hypersexualize children.” The lawmakers encouraged the public to tell the Lancaster Public Library that drag queen story hour is not welcome in our community.