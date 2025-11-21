More Law Enforcement Get Body-Worn Cameras

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation that will expand use of body-worn cameras on law enforcement personnel. Senate Bill 520 authorizes the use of body cameras for agents with the PA Office of Attorney General, officers with the PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, and PA Game and Fish & Boat Commission officers. Currently, such officers are not allowed to wear body-worn cameras. PA Attorney General Dave Sunday said nearly 100 agents will use the cameras if the measure is signed into law. He says body cameras provide the officer with an indisputable account of what happened during an interaction. The bill is now on the governor’s desk for his signature.