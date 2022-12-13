More Information About Sunday’s Lancaster Shootings

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police released more information about a Sunday evening shooting. Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E. Liberty Street and located two victims, both with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses on the scene told police a suspect fled on foot to the area of a foot alley on Ice Avenue. Police said the suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries yesterday afternoon. Police say both victims that the suspect targeted appeared to be random targets of opportunity and had no prior connection to the suspect or each other. There were no reports that suspect had entered any residences in the area of N. Plum Street and Ice Avenue. On Monday around 8:30 a.m., officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 900 block of N. Lime Street and discovered a deceased female inside with a gunshot wound. Investigators learned that the deceased woman had a connection to the deceased suspect in Sunday’s shooting. The Lime Street victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide and there is no increased danger to the public at this time. Identities of the victims and suspect have not been released.