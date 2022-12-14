More Information About Lancaster’s Sunday Shootings

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police released more information about a Sunday evening shooting. Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E. Liberty Street and located two victims, both with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses on the scene told police a suspect fled on foot to the area of a foot alley on Ice Avenue. Police said the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Derek Stewart, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stewart was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries Monday afternoon. Police say both victims shot by Stewart appeared to be random targets of opportunity and had no prior connection to him or each other. On Monday around 8:30 a.m., officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 900 block of N. Lime Street and discovered 35-year-old Courtney Cooper deceased inside from a gunshot wound. Investigators learned that Cooper had a connection to Stewart. Cooper’s death is being investigated as a homicide.