More Help For PA Food Insecure People

HARRISBURG – More Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from PA’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program and The Emergency Food Assistance Program have been raised from 150% of the USDA-established poverty level to 185% allowing the system to serve more food insecure Pennsylvanians. According to 2019 food insecurity data, over 1.3 million Pennsylvanians did not always know from where their next meal was coming. That number included 383,500 children. Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity are encouraged to explore several programs. Food banks and food pantries can be found using a map. The WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide vouchers to be spent at participating farmers markets in the state. The Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program provides eligible seniors with a monthly box of food to supplement regular groceries and can be delivered by DoorDash in select areas. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP provides benefits to purchase food at grocery stores and supermarkets. Also, nutritious meals are available to Pennsylvanians 60 or older and are delivered to eligible individuals’ homes through your County Area Agencies on Aging.