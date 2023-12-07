More Funds Sought For Coatesville

COATESVILLE – Chester County Rep. Dan Williams hosted several state officials to highlight the need for additional state funding to support Coatesville’s redevelopment. Since taking office in 2019, Williams has already helped Coatesville secure funding for multiple redevelopment projects, including $3.5 million for the construction of both a new firehouse and public works building, $400,000 in funding for the Movement Community Development Corp., and separate grants totaling over $4 million for a parking facility at the Coatesville train station. He says more work needs to be done. Coatesville, a former industrial town, has the highest poverty rate in Chester County. Williams said that a small investment in the city will produce high dividends.