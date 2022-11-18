Another Way To Help PA Children’s Trust Fund

HARRISBURG – A new law will provide a way for additional funding for the PA Children’s Trust Fund, which is used for the prevention of child abuse. Act 112 of 2022 gives Pennsylvanians renewing their driver’s license or identification card the option to make a $5 charitable donation to the fund. The donations are to be used by the fund’s board exclusively for the prevention of child abuse and neglect. PennDOT must then annually report the contributions made to the state Treasurer, who then transfers the contributions to the fund. PennDOT will also include the address of the Children’s Trust Fund to individuals who wish to make additional contributions.