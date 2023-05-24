More Eligible For PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

HARRISBURG – About 173,000 additional Pennsylvanians could soon be eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program after action taken by the PA House Finance Committee. House Bill 1100 would increase the income limits for the program to $45,000 for both homeowners and renters. The measure also includes a cost-of-living increase so recipients will not lose their rebate in future years when they get an increase in their Social Security or pension. Income limits for the program last increased in January 2007. The bill is now before the full state House.