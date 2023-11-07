More Details Released On Lancaster County Stabbing

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police have released more information about a stabbing in Lancaster County. Police responded yesterday around 5:49 p.m. to the 1000 block of White Oak Road in Penn Township. Officers found that a physical altercation had taken place between two adult males. 30-year-old Kenneth Yingst of Manheim had been stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 23-year-old Thomas O’Bryne of Manheim was taken into police custody without incident. He was transported to Lancaster County Prison to await a preliminary arraignment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.