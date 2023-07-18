More Details Regarding Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – A fatal Lancaster County crash has claimed the life of a 33-year-old Holtwood man. On Monday, July 17 around 3:45 p.m., emergency responders were called to the 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike in West Lampeter Township. Police say a maroon Honda SUV pulling a small trailer was southbound, when just south of the intersection with Penn Grant Road, the SUV crossed the center line and crashed into a northbound tree trimming truck pulling a wood chipper. The SUV driver died at the scene. The truck driver, a 22-year-old Lancaster man, was not injured. The road was closed for about 5 hours. West Lampeter Township Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 717-464-2421. The crash remains under investigation.