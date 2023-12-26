More Details On Lancaster County Man’s Attempted Murder Incident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR – Authorities in Oregon have released details about an incident involving a Lancaster County, PA man who was taken into custody here for attempted murder. On Monday, February 6, 2023 at 8:14 p.m., deputies from the Washington County, Oregon Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported assault in which a 47-year-old male victim reported being ambushed and shot multiple times in the legs with a shotgun outside his business office. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene, including the shotgun used in the attack. The investigation identified 43-year-old George Ditzler of Marietta as a person of interest. Ditzler previously had a romantic relationship with an individual who later became involved with the victim. Further inquiry revealed Ditzler had allegedly planned to kill the victim, a plot he had shared with an acquaintance who later cooperated with detectives. DNA analysis of the shotgun by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab implicated Ditzler in the assault. On December 20, a grand jury indicted Ditzler on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. Ditzler was arrested on December 22 by Lancaster Police following the issuance of an arrest warrant. He is currently awaiting extradition to Oregon.