More Details About I-95 Incident

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp and flipped the truck on its side in a wreck that set it afire and collapsed a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, according to PA’s top transportation official. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says the driver was northbound “trying to navigate the curve, lost control, landed on its side, and ruptured the tank.” State Police said a body, believed to be the truck driver, was turned over to the Philadelphia medical examiner and coroner. I-95 will be closed in both directions for weeks. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster proclamation to quickly draw federal funds for the repairs.