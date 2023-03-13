More Detail Sought On PA Hospital Closures

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers want more accountability to the process of hospital closures, ensuring that Pennsylvanians can receive uninterrupted care and that hospital systems honor their duty to their patients, staff, and the communities they serve. House Bill 158 would double the time in which a hospital system must notify state and local agencies of a planned closure from 90 to 180 days. In addition, it establishes more comprehensive standards for procedure and notification of a planned closure and includes requirements for an approved Closing Plan and Health Equity Impact Assessment to be submitted to the Department of Health and state attorney general. The measure also calls for increased community input, data collection, public comment, and public hearings prior to closure.