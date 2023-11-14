More Charges Filed Against Chester County Prison Escapee

HARRISBURG -A convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison earlier this year and eluded a massive two-week search is now facing new charges in connection with alleged crimes committed while he was on the run. Authorities allege that 34-year-old Danilo Cavalcante stole a transit van and burglarized homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry Townships, stealing a rifle and ammunition, clothing, a sleeping bag, and other items. Cavalcante escaped Aug 31 and was recaptured Sept. 13. The charges include felony burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and possession of a firearm as well as misdemeanor counts.
