More Avian Flu In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – USDA has confirmed two more cases of avian influenza in Lancaster County commercial egg layers. About 2 million birds are affected in the latest finding, according to their data. So far, there have been a total of three affected commercial flocks, zero affected backyard flocks, and a total of over 3.4 million birds affected in Lancaster County. According to the CDC, avian influenza detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the U.S. PA’s three animal health laboratories analyzed nearly 200,000 samples for avian influenza last year. If you suspect poultry is infected with avian influenza, please report your concerns 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the PA Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852, option 1.