More Abortions In The Keystone State

HARRISBURG– The number of abortions in PA increased sharply in 2022, according to the PA Pro-Life Federation, the Keystone State affiliate of National Right to Life. Statistics released by the PA Department of Health show 1,632 more abortions occurred in 2022 compared to 2021. A total of 34,838 abortions took place in 2022 – a year when the abortion industry openly campaigned to expand abortion in the state. Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director of the PA Pro Life Federation said the increase in abortions in PA is truly alarming with “Big Abortion” responsible for the rise. The abortion industry has been quite public in its efforts to multiply abortions in PA. Abortion totals would be much higher were it not for the many pregnancy resource centers which provide free counseling and material assistance for pregnant women facing challenging circumstances. During 2022, PA’s state-assisted pregnancy and parenting support program called Real Alternatives offered help and options to women in their time of need. Gov. Josh Shapiro ended state funding for the program as of December 31st. Gallagher added that with the elimination of the program, she shudders to think what abortion statistics will look like going forward. The best way to prevent abortion is to help pregnant women in need.