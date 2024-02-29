Moore Offers Child Poverty Measure

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore presented legislation to address child poverty to state lawmakers. Moore testified that the measure called the ENOUGH Act is a locally focused plan to attack the root causes of concentrated poverty in the state. The measure includes $15 million to provide grants to help communities in what the governor described as a bottom-up initiative that puts an emphasis on local input. Moore says communities will provide the vision, and the state will provide the support. He says the program will focus on safety, economically secure families, and access to education and health care. The measure has received bipartisan support.