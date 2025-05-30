Moore Not Running For President In 2028

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, often mentioned among Democrats as a potential presidential candidate, has been saying for months that he isn’t running for the White House in 2028. That hasn’t stopped persistent talk about his future political plans, especially when he continues to make appearances outside Maryland that raise his national profile. Today, he’s traveling to speak at the Blue Palmetto Dinner in the early presidential primary state of South Carolina. When asked about 2028, the governor is clear. He told the Associated Press that he is not running. He also said, when asked, that he isn’t trying to get his name in the conversation for a potential vice presidential candidacy, either.