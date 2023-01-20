Moore Approves Funds To Expand Abortion Training

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is releasing $3.5 million to expand abortion training in the state as part of a $69 million package approved for measures passed by lawmakers last year. They include laws to address climate change, create a recreational marijuana industry, and begin developing a paid family and medical leave program. Last year, lawmakers enacted a law over previous Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto, ending a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions in the state. The law enables nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants to provide them with training. It also created a training program requiring $3.5 million in state funding annually. Lawmakers passed the legislation before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade.