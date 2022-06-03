Monkeypox Arrives In Keystone State

WASHINGTON, DC – Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking multiple cases of monkeypox that have been reported in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the United States. The CDC has reported one confirmed case in PA. CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox. CDC is working with state and local health officials to identify people who may have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for monkeypox, so they can monitor their health.