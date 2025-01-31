Monitoring AI In PA Government & Schools

HARRISBURG – Several PA House Democrats plan to introduce legislation aimed at curbing the use of artificial intelligence tools in schools and by state government agencies. AI tools often deliver significant workplace efficiencies, but they are prone to making stuff up. The proposal would require that any AI tool or agent used for PA residents or students, whether in state government offices or public schools, meets a minimum standard of factual accuracy. It would also introduce an audit process to regularly assess AI-generated content and ensure any false or misleading statements are identified and corrected. The bill comes in response to growing concerns over the deployment of AI throughout the workplace and the need to address the frequency of AI misstatements, often referred to as “hallucinations.” It also coincides with the recent AI-led cyber charter school applications in PA. Those cyber charter system proposals have since been denied by the PA Department of Education.