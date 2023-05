Monday Celebrates Peace Officers Memorial Day

HARRISBURG – May 15, is Peace Officers Memorial Day. It is a day, first established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, designed to pay tribute to the brave local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. The day falls during National Police Week, which is being marked from May 14-20. We are blessed by the men and women who have taken an oath to serve and protect and particularly those who have sacrificed their lives to protect public safety.