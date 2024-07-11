Missing York County Teen Sought

HANOVER – A York County teen was reported missing. Police are seeking the whereabouts of 17-year-old Clarence Maxwell, 3rd, who was last seen in the 800 block of Grant Drive in Hanover and is believed to be in the Hanover area. He was last seen wearing a black zippered top with a hood, black pants, and possibly an unknown hat. Anyone with information on Clarence’s whereabouts is asked to call Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575 or by calling York County 911.