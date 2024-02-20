Missing York County Man Sought

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are looking for 30-year-old Dametrix Massiah who walked off last Friday, Feb. 16 after an argument at his home in York Township. Massiah has no phone and most likely no to little money, and has not taken take his medications. A missing person declaration was signed by the family. Anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259 or leave a tip on their website: ycrpd.org. Callers may remain anonymous.