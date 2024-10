Missing York County Man Sought

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are searching for a missing man. According to the Laurel Fire Company #1 Facebook page, their Fire Police Captain Tony Bortner has been missing with no contact with anyone. They say it is very out of character for Tony. He is known to drive a red 2008 Subaru Forester which has been located. Anyone with information to assist in the search is asked to contact PSP-Loganville.