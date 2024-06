Missing York County Girl Sought

YORK COUNTY – A York County teen is reported missing. 15-year-old Lauren Livingston was last seen leaving her residence in York Township on Tuesday, June 4 at 10:45 p.m. Livingston is described as approximately 5’2″ tall, 125 lbs and she has multiple ear and nose piercings.. If you see Livingston or have any information of her whereabouts, please contact 911 and ask to speak with a York County Regional Police officer.