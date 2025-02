Missing Women Sought In York

YORK – Police in York are searching for a missing adult. On Thursday, January 30, officers took a report that 65-year-old Nury Rodriguez has not been heard from since Saturday, January 25. She is homeless and lives out of her vehicle. Her family is concerned for her welfare. She was last seen in the area of 380 W. Market Street. If you see Rodriguez, please call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or call 911.