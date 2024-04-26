Missing Woman Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are searching for a missing and endangered elderly woman. 75-year-old Carlota Arauz was reported missing on Thursday, April 25 around 8:30 p.m. by family members. Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras last captured Arauz walking east on King Street from Broad Street. The footage also shows what she was wearing when she left her home – a blue shirt and possibly jeans, and is believed to be in the same clothing. Arauz has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. If anyone sees her or knows her whereabouts, please contact Lancaster County Dispatch 717-664-1180.