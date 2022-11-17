Two Missing People Sought By Police

COLUMBIA – Lancaster County authorities are searching for a missing woman. 70-year-old Elaine Wright was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia Borough on Tuesday, November 15 at 5 a.m. She is operating a silver 2005 Honda Pilot with PA registration LHS 6689. Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. Wright is described as a white female, five foot two, 180 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white plaid shirt and black pants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

GETTYSBURG – PSP Gettysburg is searching for a missing teen. 16-year-old Jasmine Vought of Littlestown was to be meeting a boy she met online and was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. by a staff member at the Hoffman Homes residence on Orphange Road in Mount Joy Township, Adams County. Vought is a white female, five foot three, 185 lbs. with red or auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat carrying a black backpack. A light orange colored station wagon, possibly a Volkswagen, was seen in the area at the time she was last seen. The vehicle was driven by a younger male with black hair and straight cut hairstyle. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.