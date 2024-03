Missing Woman Sought By Lebanon Police

LEBANON – A missing and endangered woman is being sought by Lebanon City Police. They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donna Mishoe. Her whereabouts are currently unknown and she may be suffering from a medical condition. Donna is believed to be operating a gray 2004 Honda sedan displaying PA registration: DLP-3670. She was last heard from at about 1:40 p.m. yesterday. If seen, please contact 911.