Missing Woman Found Dead In York

YORK – Authorities in York County report that a missing woman has been found dead. 42-year-old Amaris Morales Berrios was last seen in the 1000 block of Priority Road in York. Her body was discovered in the 1100 block of Priority Road earlier today. As a result of an investigation, police arrested 47-year-old Jose Rodriguez Ramos for criminal homicide. He was found by detectives and turned over to York County Central Booking. Police say the incident was determined to be a domestic related homicide.