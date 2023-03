Missing Teen Sought In York

YORK – York City Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing juvenile. On Sunday, March 12th, police report that 15-year-old Angel Martinez was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the area of the 200 block W. Hope Avenue. Police released a photo of the teen which can be seen below. If seen, please call 911 or York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can be anonymous.