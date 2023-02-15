Missing Teen Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – A missing teen is being sought by York County authorities. On February 14 around 8:45 p.m., York County Regional Police responded to a residence in Windsor Township regarding a 17 year old boy who never returned home from a school function. J. Carson Capik was last seen by his mother at his home before school yesterday morning. Capik last contacted his parents around 2 p.m. yesterday and his phone has been shut off since then. Capik is a white male, five foot seven, 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He attends Red Lion Senior High School and drives a 2011 black Honda Fit with PA registration LYR-6328 registered to his father, John. If you see Capik or his vehicle, please contact 911 immediately.