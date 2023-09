Missing Teen Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are searching for a missing teen. 16-year-old Gracie Lentz was last seen by her family on September 18 at 9:30 p.m. wearing a black jacket and black leggings. She was seen September 19 in the 1300 block of W. King Street in York by a witness, walking with a male and female. The female is to have blue streaks in hair. Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or West York Borough Police at 717-854-1975.