Missing Teen Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl. 14-year-old Isalianie Vicente was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, red pants, and black and white shoes. She has black hair and brown eyes and stands at approximately 5’4”. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately call Lancaster County Dispatch at 717-664-1180 or leave an anonymous tip through the Lancaster Police Crimewatch page.