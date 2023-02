Missing Teen Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing girl. 16-year-old A’layaisha Bartow is a black female that has been missing since Tuesday morning, February 14. It is unknown what color or type of clothing she was wearing. Police have released a photo of the teen. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265.