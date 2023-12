Missing Teen Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing juvenile. 15-year-old Darren Vest was reported as a runaway on December 18. Vest is a black male, about five foot five, 100 lbs with a thin build. He was last seen by his family on December 8 wearing grey sweat pants or blue jeans, a black hoodie, and grey or dark blue sneakers. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or call 911.