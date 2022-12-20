Missing Teen Sought In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Authorities in Cumberland County are searching for a missing teen. 19-year-old Luke Rissler went missing Monday at 4:30 p.m. after he was last seen leaving a family cabin with his dog toward a bathroom in Pine Grove Furnace State Park near Route 223 and Pine Grove Road. Rissler’s parents contacted police after his dog returned without him. Rissler is a white male, five feet eleven, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a dark blue winter coat with a hood, jeans, and sneakers. Search crews have been combing the park in hopes of finding the missing teen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asking to call 911 immediately.