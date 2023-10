Missing Teen Sought By Lancaster Police

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Kalil Harrell has been missing since September 27 and was last seen in sweatpants and a gray hoodie. Kalil is a black male, five foot nine, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and short curly black hair. There is a possibility that he could be in the Philadelphia area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.